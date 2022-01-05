Infosys (INFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 12th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.85. 32,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,353,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

