Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Sell

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 1,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,384. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 97,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $706,693.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

