Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $297.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $6.26 on Wednesday, hitting $172.02. 19,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,575. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.47. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 149.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

