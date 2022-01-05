State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 26,303 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,303 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $150,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Target by 149.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.23 and a 200 day moving average of $246.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

