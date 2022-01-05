Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,383 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 33,282 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Fossil Group worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,616 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,799 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FOSL opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

