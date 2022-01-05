Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after acquiring an additional 503,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after acquiring an additional 110,102 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after buying an additional 164,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -454.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

