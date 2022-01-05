Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,658,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

