Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,972 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

