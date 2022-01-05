Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.08. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SLGL opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.22. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

