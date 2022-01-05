DerivaDAO Price Reaches $4.47 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $116.68 million and $663,648.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00009684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00077983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.24 or 0.08177819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.72 or 1.00418276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007570 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

