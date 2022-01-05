Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($70.07) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($73.44) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.33) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.16) to GBX 4,960 ($66.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,115.73 ($68.94).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,784 ($64.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,376.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,705.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 3,600 ($48.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.39).

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.46), for a total value of £456,100 ($614,607.20).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.