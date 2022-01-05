Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Up 261.5% in December

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 261.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

SLN opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

