Tribe (TRIBE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.98 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $430.98 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

