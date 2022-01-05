Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has increased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

