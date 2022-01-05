Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has increased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54.
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.