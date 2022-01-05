Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to Post $0.62 EPS

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $1,465,011 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

