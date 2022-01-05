Analysts Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 738.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $3,911,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $441,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

