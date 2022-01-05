BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BRLA opened at GBX 338 ($4.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.23. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 310 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 427.79 ($5.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.70 million and a PE ratio of 2.31.

In other news, insider Laurie Meister bought 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.15 ($13,394.62).

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

