Spectrecoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

