Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,403 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 137,774 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the airline’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

