Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,030 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.09% of Tutor Perini worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $653.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $620,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

