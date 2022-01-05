Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 565.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.91 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

