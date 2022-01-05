Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 773 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.54 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

