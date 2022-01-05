Velo (VELO) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Velo has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $45.84 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00064308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.16 or 0.08192195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00079183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.41 or 1.00285464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Velo Coin Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

