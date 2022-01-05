New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,827 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asana were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $245,845,782 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $10,897,688. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.73. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

