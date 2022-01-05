Algorand (ALGO) Trading 18.6% Higher This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Algorand has a market cap of $10.99 billion and approximately $594.80 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00003699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.08 or 0.00225978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00036091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.60 or 0.00531065 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,892,295,908 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,248,340 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

