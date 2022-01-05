Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 190.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 233.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMT stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.