UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in December

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 376,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,073.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on UCBJF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on UCB in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

UCB stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.77. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

