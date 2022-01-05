Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Rises By 44.5%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CDC opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.