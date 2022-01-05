Morgan Stanley Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $416.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $399.00 to $416.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $425.11 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.