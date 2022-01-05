Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.29 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 10.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total value of $1,346,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $201,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,408 shares of company stock worth $17,985,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average is $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.72 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

