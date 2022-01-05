WazirX (WRX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $15.70 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $383.66 million and $15.70 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002556 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00064292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00077983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.24 or 0.08177819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.72 or 1.00418276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007570 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

