PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years.

PCQ opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.14. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $20.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

