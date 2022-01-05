Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.65.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,868,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after acquiring an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

