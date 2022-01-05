Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

