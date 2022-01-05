Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 220,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $115.20 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.