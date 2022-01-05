bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. bebe stores has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

