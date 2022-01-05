Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Equal Weight

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

SIRI opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 133,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 176,735 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

