Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $10.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,911.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,927.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,806.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

