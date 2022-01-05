Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 365,516 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.02. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

