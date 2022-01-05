Shell Asset Management Co. Has $676,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $164.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

