Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 88.9%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $21.33.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

