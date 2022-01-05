Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the November 30th total of 16,417,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,606.8 days.

Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

