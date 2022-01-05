Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,109 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after purchasing an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after purchasing an additional 247,403 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

