Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 593,213 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,442,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 593,213 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $220,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.