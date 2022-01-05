Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.4% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $250.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

