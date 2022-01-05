Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Longeveron stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Longeveron has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 629.06%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other Longeveron news, Director Rock Soffer acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 28,135 shares of company stock worth $100,864 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter worth $311,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Longeveron by 140.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Longeveron by 16.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Longeveron by 45.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Longeveron by 272.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.