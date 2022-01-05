Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 709 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.28% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.