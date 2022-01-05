Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

