Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

