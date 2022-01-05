Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 393 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $53.24.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

